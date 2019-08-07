All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $699,354.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $699,354.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.03 or 0.04733592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

