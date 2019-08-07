Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,373 shares of company stock worth $4,905,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.71 and a beta of 1.80. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.
