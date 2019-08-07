Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 60,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 5,373 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $144,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,373 shares of company stock worth $4,905,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 655,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,275,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after buying an additional 375,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.71 and a beta of 1.80. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

