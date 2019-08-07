Alio Gold (ALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter.

ALO stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

ALO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

