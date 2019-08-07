Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
ALDR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,842. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.
