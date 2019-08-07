Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

ALDR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,842. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $776.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALDR. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.