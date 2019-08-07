Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.65 EPS.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

