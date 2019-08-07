Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives $44.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

AIMT stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

