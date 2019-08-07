Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 56,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,392. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
