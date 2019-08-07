Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 56,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,392. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 649.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 13.72% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

