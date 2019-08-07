Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Trading Down 29.6%

Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL) shares fell 29.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 208,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 445,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

About Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL)

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

