Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $25.25. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.93.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.