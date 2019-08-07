Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Aegion reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aegion.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,218,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth $9,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Aegion stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19. Aegion has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.