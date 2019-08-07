Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.25 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 615,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.