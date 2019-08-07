Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 8,618 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $449,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 9,796 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $511,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock worth $7,582,789. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. 1,298,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,046. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

