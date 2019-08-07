ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $192.46

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.46 and last traded at $195.67, with a volume of 93466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.48.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.95. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 29.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 130.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,894,000 after buying an additional 147,761 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 42.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 752.5% during the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

