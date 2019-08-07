Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Trading Down 1.2%

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 284.50 ($3.72), approximately 2,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s payout ratio is -0.14%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

