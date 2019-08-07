865 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in BP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in BP by 11.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 6,997,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,698. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.