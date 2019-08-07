71,988 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,428,000 after buying an additional 568,488 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,444,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 792,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $408,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,630 shares of company stock worth $32,197,628 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

