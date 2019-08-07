64,223 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

