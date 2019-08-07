625 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,651. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

