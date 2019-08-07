51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.3-139.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.48 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered 51job from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,112. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $135.87 million during the quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

