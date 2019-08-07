51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JOBS. TheStreet lowered 51job from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. 51job has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of 51job by 28.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,090,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,638 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 51job by 142.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,434,000 after acquiring an additional 523,509 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 2,665.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 450,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 434,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 13.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 370,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

