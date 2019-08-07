$446.01 Million in Sales Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will announce $446.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.74 million to $471.30 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $582.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ferroglobe by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.27. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.