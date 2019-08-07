$4.26 Million in Sales Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post sales of $4.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.07 million to $26.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 13,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,600. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastside Distilling by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

