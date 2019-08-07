3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.05. 299,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

