3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Trading Down 11.1%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25.

3i Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc is an investment manager, which engages in the provision of private equity and infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.