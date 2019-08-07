$29.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $29.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.33 million and the lowest is $29.11 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $26.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $115.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.51 million to $116.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.18 million, with estimates ranging from $124.19 million to $125.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOD. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,720. The firm has a market cap of $660.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

