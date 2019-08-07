21,083 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $30,510,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $28,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $19,713,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $15,365,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.