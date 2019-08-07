209,640 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $204,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 97,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $1,791,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 206,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $14,859,969.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,861,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,991,971 shares of company stock worth $140,642,341. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. 75,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,840. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

