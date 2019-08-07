$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNG traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $61.00. 2,407,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,830. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.