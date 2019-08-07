1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.