1,890 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,669 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in American Express by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.