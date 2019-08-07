1,874 Shares in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,276 shares of company stock worth $2,687,754. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 6,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

