1,600 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,769. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.