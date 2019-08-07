15,666 Shares in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $61,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,637. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

