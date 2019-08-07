1,400 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

