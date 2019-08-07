$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $12.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.34 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $54.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.61 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 291.22% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 325,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 228,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

