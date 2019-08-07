$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

DLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 459,204 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLPH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

