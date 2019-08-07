-$1.06 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.81). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $318,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680 in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Polarityte by 166.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Polarityte by 415.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Polarityte by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 368,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.59. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

