$0.05 EPS Expected for Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Exfo also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $209.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth $918,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Exfo by 41.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exfo by 7.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

