Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $40,086.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Coin Profile

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

