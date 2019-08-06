ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.75. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTCOF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

