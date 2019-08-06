Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Posts Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ZTF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 569 ($7.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a market capitalization of $262.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.43. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

