Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.23.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.