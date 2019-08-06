ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.06. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 983,395 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $975.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

