Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,826 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HP by 28.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in HP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in HP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 299,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

HP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 4,528,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

