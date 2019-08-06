Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,326. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

