Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,234,000 after buying an additional 378,132 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $27,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 87.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 174,706 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 710,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

CHRW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,053. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

