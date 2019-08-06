Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 304,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $62,825,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

In other news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,453.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $237,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,045. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 568,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

