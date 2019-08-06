Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 105,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,387. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $597,880.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,280.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,297 shares of company stock worth $1,756,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

