Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBS. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in CBS by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBS by 35.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the first quarter worth $14,097,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CBS by 116.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,382 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBS by 50.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 731,562 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 244,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,584. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

