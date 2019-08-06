Zacks: Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given $38.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 247 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE VRS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 325,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,198. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $481.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,961,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 873.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 193,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

